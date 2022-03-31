TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up to $192.70

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $192.70, but opened at $201.90. TopBuild shares last traded at $201.24, with a volume of 1,905 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.44.

Get TopBuild alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.79.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.