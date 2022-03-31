Toro (NYSE:TTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $86.37 on Thursday. Toro has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

