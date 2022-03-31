Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $232.85 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

