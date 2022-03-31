TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of TUGC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. TradeUP Global has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUGC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TradeUP Global by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 69,575 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Global in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Global in the third quarter valued at $912,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Global in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Global in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

