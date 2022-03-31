TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TGA stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.29.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 547,473 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 428,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

