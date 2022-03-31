Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Update

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,204,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 1,527,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TRAUF opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Transurban Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

