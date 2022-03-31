Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,300 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 590,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.02.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRVI. Aegis began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

