Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,300 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 590,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.02.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TRVI. Aegis began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Trevi Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.