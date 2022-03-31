Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $81.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.81.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

