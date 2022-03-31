Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $78.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.81.

NYSE:TREX traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. 39,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,762. Trex has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

