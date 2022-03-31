Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Tricida stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Get Tricida alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday.

Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.