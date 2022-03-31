Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.44.

TCNNF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 393,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,133. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

