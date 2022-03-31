Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00.

TRUP stock opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

