TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,617. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.54. TTEC has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.