Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Trading Up 4.6%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 2,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $610.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 18.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 129.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

