Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:THCA)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,761% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 call options.

Shares of THCA opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

