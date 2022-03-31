Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

TPC opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $533.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 293.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

