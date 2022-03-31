Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
TPC opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $533.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $19.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 293.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.