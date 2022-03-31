U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

