U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,155 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.