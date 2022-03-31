U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright increased their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
