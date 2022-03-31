U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 21,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

