Ubisoft Entertainment SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

