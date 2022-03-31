UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,776 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

