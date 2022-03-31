UBS Group Begins Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. R. F. Lafferty restated a hold rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.46.

BEP.UN traded up C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$51.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,328. The company has a market cap of C$14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.24 and a 52-week high of C$55.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.07%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

