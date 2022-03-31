UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.84.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 28,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,743. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $160.28. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

