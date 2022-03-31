UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. 121,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733,429. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 52.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

