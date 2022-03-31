UDR (NYSE:UDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UDR. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.