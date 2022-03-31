UDR (NYSE:UDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UDR. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

