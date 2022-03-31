UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $29.04 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

Get UiPath alerts:

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,025,000 after buying an additional 1,510,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UiPath by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after buying an additional 305,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 3,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 738,313 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,843,000 after buying an additional 718,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in UiPath by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 136,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UiPath by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,382 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.16.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.