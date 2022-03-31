UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:PATH opened at $29.04 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.
In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.16.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
