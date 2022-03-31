Umpqua Holdings Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.