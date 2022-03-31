Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.6 days.

UNIEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of UNIEF opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

