UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $182.14 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.46.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $30,180,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

