Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 129,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,756. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

