urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

urban-gro stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 million and a P/E ratio of -32.48. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that urban-gro will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in urban-gro by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 122,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

