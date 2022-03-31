UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $189.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

