US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 45,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in US Foods by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

