V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

