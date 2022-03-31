V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. V.F. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,383,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in V.F. by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

