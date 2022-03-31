Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.14. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 19,399 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after acquiring an additional 821,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 327,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,173,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

