Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,484 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Edison International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 34,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 177,967 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

