Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.25 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of United States Steel worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United States Steel by 35.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in United States Steel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

