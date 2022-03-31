Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.