VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Position Lessened by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,933,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.76. The stock had a trading volume of 75,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.90. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.82 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

