Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is ACT Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 15.0% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64.

