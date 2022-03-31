Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 510,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,982,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 172,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

