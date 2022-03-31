Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.20

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.20 and last traded at $162.80, with a volume of 9100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after buying an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,845,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

