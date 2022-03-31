Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 12.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.54. The company had a trading volume of 66,283,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,822,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $311.54 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

