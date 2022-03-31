Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.38. 6,070,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average is $164.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.11 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.