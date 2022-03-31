Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

VBLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

