Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.97. Vector Group shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 21,384 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Vector Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.