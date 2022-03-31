Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

VRNT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,711. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 169,872 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the period.

