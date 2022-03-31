Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 104,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Veritone by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veritone by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 622,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 5,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,871. The firm has a market cap of $647.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

