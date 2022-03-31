Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VERI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 5,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,871. The firm has a market cap of $647.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
